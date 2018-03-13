Donnie “Joe” Newman, 48, of Romance, Arkansas was born December 21, 1969 in Searcy, Arkansas and he passed away Wednesday, February 7, 2018. He was a master welder at J & R Automotive & Performance. Donnie was the epitome of a country boy and loved the outdoors, fishing, mudding and animals. He greatly valued his time with family and was very protective of them. He is survived by his loving wife, Anna Lee (Trimble) Newman; his mother Diane Weaver; four children, Hayden Rae Mohler, Braden Newman, Donnie Hill and Christopher “Critter” Hill; his siblings Pam Lee (Ward), Tammy Lynch (Randy), Tracy Wilson (Scott), Patricia Pruitt (David), DeeDee Sparkman (Danny) and Chad Newman; along with many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father David Newman, Jr., brother Scotty Newman and his grandmother Eula Mae Bruce. Memorials may be made to the Beebe Humane Society, 707 Hwy. 64 West, Beebe, AR 72012. Memorial service was held Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Cremation arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com