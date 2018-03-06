William “Bill” Bell, 67, of Floyd, Arkansas died February 25, 2018. He loved to fish and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. He was a creative man and two of his inventions were patented, including the Go Ride Balancing System to help children with special needs to get around. Bill is survived by sons William Bell II and Bryan (Kassi) Bell, both of Beebe; four grandchildren, Keaton Bell, Ati Bell, Sara Bell and Caeden Gonzalez; brothers Jeffery Bell and Robert Bell of Ohio, and Harvey Bell of Indiana. Cremation arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com