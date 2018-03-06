Ella Gail Benton, age 94, of Floyd, Arkansas went to her heavenly home Friday, March 2, 2018. She was oldest daughter of eight children born to Earnest Leland and Ella Eugenia (Spann) Scott. “Gail” was born on October 10, 1923 in Waco, Texas. Gail was a life-time member of Floyd Assembly of God and an active member of Floyd Extension Homemaker Club. Across the years, Gail held many positions with Floyd Cemetery, her church, and community. She dedicated herself to others, especially her family and friends in the Floyd community. As a seamstress, she created the well-known “Humpty Dumpty’s”. Many children have one to this very day. She is survived by her three daughters: Virginia “Gin” Schulz (Dale) of Sidney, Kathy Ball of Floyd, and Patsy Bryant (Robert) of Decatur, Alabama; seven grandchildren, Kevin, Kurt, Kristie, Andrea, Andrew, Jeremy, and Haley; eleven great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and one sister, Marion Louise Swanson of Everett, WA. Gail is preceded in death by: her husband of sixty years, Fred C. Benton, her parents, granddaughters Emily Ann Ball and Karen Sherrill Williams. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Floyd Cemetery Fund, c/o Monica Benton, 103 Oilwell Road, Beebe, Arkansas 72012. Family received friends from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. with service to follow on Monday, March 5, 2018 at Floyd Assembly of God (120 Church Road, Searcy, Arkansas) interment at the Old Floyd Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com