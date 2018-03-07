What’s Left?

Wow! The wind is blowing like crazy today (Tues.)! My phone says 26 mph but I believe it is gusting between 30-40 mph. Things are blowing across the roads everywhere you go. March is coming in like a lion! I was thinking about the weather and how much we know now and how little we knew when I was growing up as far as what type of weather is coming. Can you imagine just living your life – doing whatever- and suddenly you have torrential rain or a tornado with absolutely no warning. Well – that is the way it was several years ago. Life was “exciting! I mean, if you like near -death experiences and bad surprises. But I’m sure happy we do have some warning now! Go to your happy place! See you next week!