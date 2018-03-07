Wooten Unopposed in State Representative Bid

Beebe resident Jim Wooten was unopposed as recent filing for the office of State Representative closed March 1st. Wooten will take the seat of Rep. Jeremy Gilliam who decided not to seek re-election. Wooten is a Republican and will serve as State Representative for District 45 which includes the cities of Bald Knob, Beebe, Garner, Higginson, Judsonia and McRae and rural parts of White County. Wooten has been an active member of the Beebe community. He and his wife Renee attend First Baptist Church.