Council Approves Seasonal Employment; Checks

Beebe City Council met for their regular monthly meeting Monday night, Feb. 26th. The council approved the employment of several park workers including lifeguards and concession workers. Many of these people worked for the park last year. The hourly rate ranged from $8.50 – $10.33 for the various jobs. Ordinance No. 2018-4 was approved which sets a probation fee of $35.00 per month for each month a person is placed on probation -supervised or unsupervised. This ordinance amends Chapter 2.44 of the Beebe Municipal Code. The council approved a check to Community First National Bank for $117,797.33 from the county fire tax monies and a check to same for $49,035.47 out of the city’s general fund account for the city’s newest firetruck. As the tax money comes back in the money will be paid back to the general fund. A check for $52,530. to Mark Mclarty Ford was approved to pay for two recently purchased police vehicles.