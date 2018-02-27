Kenneth Harmon, 59, of McRae, went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2018. He was born on October 7, 1958 in Paragould to Glen and Sue Harmon. Kenny retired as McRae Fire Chief after serving 23 years. He was employed by the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management as a Hazmat Instructor. He is survived by his mother Sue Harmon of Beebe; son Michael (Loretta) Moody of Beebe; two grandchildren Bayleigh Moody and Max Moody, both of Beebe; sister Teresa (Randy) Robertson of Camden; and brother Mike Harmon of McRae. Kenny was preceded in death by his wife, Lenda Harmon; son Rusty Harmon; father Glen Harmon, and grandparents Robert and Inus Faucett. Memorials may be made to the McRae Fire Department, 115 S. Grand Ave, McRae, AR 72102. Family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 3, 2018, at Beebe Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeralwww.SmithFamilyCares.com