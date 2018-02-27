Wilkie Dean Williams passed in the comfort of his home on January 4, 2018 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was born in central Missouri on April 7, 1932. He spent his life in the trucking industry first as a driver and then in management and sales for Maverick Transportation of Little Rock. His work ethic is credited for being an integral part of what Maverick has become today. After retiring from Maverick, Wilkie continued to work on the family farm in Antioch and had a huge heart for animals. His love of freedom shaped his life around anything with an engine…trucks, tractors, motorcycles, 4-wheelers, snowmobiles, motor homes, houseboats, planes and antique cars. He is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Elsie and his only sister Buanita. Wilkie is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Jolita; one son, Steve Williams (Terry); grandchildren, Kevin Williams (Lauren), Kim Williams Gary (Tony); Grace Rymel and great-grandchildren, Grant, Ella and Sam. Memorial donations can be made to Arkansas Hospice, 410 N. Apple, Searcy, AR 72143 and The Beebe Christian Outreach Center, Peanut Butter Fund, C/O First Baptist Church, 101 Hwy 64, Beebe, AR 72012. The family received friends on Monday, January 8 from 1:00 – 2:00 at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, 404 W. Dewitt Henry Dr., Beebe, AR 72012 (501 882-5412). A Celebration of Life Ceremony immediately followed at 2:00. Cremation arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com