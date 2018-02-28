Beebe Walmart Begins Their Grocery Pick-Up Service

Walmart in Beebe instituted their new grocery pick-up program Wednesday, Feb. 21st. It was a perfect day for someone make their grocery order on-line and then pick it up outside the store with someone else loading it as it was pouring rain as the ribbon-cutting began at 10 a.m. The Beebe Chamber of Commerce and several of their officials and other Beebe city officials were on hand with Mgr. Kim Holleman and Asst. Mgr. Kim Young there to cut the ribbon. Several mascots for various foods were on hand and prizes were given out from a drawing. As for the pick-up program, each day their are 30 slots that can be filled. You pick the time and then drive up to the left side of the Walmart building and let them know you are there to pick up your groceries. The prices are the same as in store and there is no tipping. The personal shoppers pick the freshest items for you- just as you would – and if there is no item available like you chose, they pick a higher priced item at no additional charge to you. Go to Walmart.com to place your order.