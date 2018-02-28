Cross Reach has scheduled its next food give away for Saturday, March 3rd, starting at 11:00 am to the citizens of Beebe and surrounding areas regardless of income, gender, race, creed, or religion. In addition to the food that we give away, you may also apply for a bag of USDA food. To qualify for this food you must show proof of income and a picture ID.(Limited Supply) Doors open at 11am. You must be present to pick up your own food. Cross Reach (a ministry of Crosspoint Ministries) is located at 805 Hwy 64 West between Beebe and ElPaso.