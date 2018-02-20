Linda Diana McKown Jones, 67, of McRae, Arkansas died February 16, 2018, at home surrounded by her family. She was a lung cancer survivor of nine years. She graduated McRae High School in 1968. She worked as administrative assistant at McRae and Beebe Schools, where she was loved by students and staff alike. She was a lifelong member of McRae First United Methodist Church. Her great loves were her family, and her grandchildren were the lights of her life. She enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling and talking. Linda is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, Curtis Jones of McRae; daughter Dianna Swafford of Beebe; grandchildren Rob, Riley and Ryan Swafford of Beebe; sisters and brother Annette Miller of Greers Ferry, Rose Mary (Jackie) Jackson of McRae, and Wayne McKown of McRae; and friends and family too numerous to mention. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Spence and Viola McKown; and three sisters, JoAnn Bryant, Joyce Barnard, and Arverla Bradford. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Family received friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18th at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Funeral was held at Smith Westbrook Monday at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial at Weir Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com