What’s Left?

It was so upsetting to hear of yet another school shooting last week on Valentine’s Day in Florida. Seventeen dead and fourteen injured – some critically. The 19-year-old who was captured about an hour after the shooting has pled guilty but his history reveals that he may have serious mental illness. When will we be able to identify these people and get help for them before it is too late. I feel sorry for all those who were touched by this heinous crime and pray for the families who are suffering, the police who had to handle this situation. I also pray that this event will finally look at issues we need to address on the kind of weapons that individuals can purchase and the need for a more aggressive mental health system. In other subjects, I have really enjoyed watching parts of the Olympics. The snowboarding, slope style and figure skating have really been exciting. I hope you are enjoying it! Go to your happy place! See you next week!