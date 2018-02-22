Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Dedication is Friday Morning

The ceremony for the dedication of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument will be held Friday, Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. Medal of Honor recipient and designer of this monument, Hershel “Woody” Williams is planning to attend this dedication which will be held at Beebe’s Veterans Park located at the corner of N. Pecan and W. Dewitt Henry Drive. The purpose of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument is to honor Gold Star Families, preserve the memory of the fallen and stand as a reminder that Freedom is not free. Mothers, fathers, and relatives who have sacrificed a loved one for our freedom are honored by this monument. The public is encouraged to attend. For more information about this project, please visit http://www.hwwmohf.org/beebe-ar.html.