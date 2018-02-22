Arkansas’ Severe Weather Awareness Week is Sunday, February 25th – Saturday March 3rd

The severe storm season of 2017 brought with it 36 tornadoes, three fatalities due to thunderstorm wind gusts, and hundreds of reports of flash flooding which unfortunately led to 8 fatalities. With the 2018 spring severe weather season fast approaching, the National Weather Service, in cooperation with the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, has designated the week of February 25th as Severe Weather Awareness Week. This is a safety campaign designed to help Arkansans prepare for the spring storm season. For Arkansas’ 2018 Severe Weather Awareness Week, the following safety topics will be highlighted: Monday: Flooding – Highlighting the danger of flash flooding and river flooding Tuesday: Lightning – We will talk about the importance of seeking a safe shelter with ANY approaching storm, with a special emphasis on delaying outdoor sports/ activities until the threat of lightning has passed. Wednesday: Tornadoes – Highlight safety tips to help identify safe shelters, and develop a family emergency action plan before storms and tornadoes arrive. + The Weather Radio test Wednesday will include instructions for a Tornado Drill; we encourage all Arkansans to test out their tornado safety plans during this time. The test and tornado drill will occur at 9:30 AM. If storms are in the area on this day, the drill will be postponed to Thursday, March 1st. Thursday: Severe Thunderstorms – We will talk about the dangers of large hail and damaging winds Friday: Watches & Warnings – We will talk about what it means to be under a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch or warning, and what actions are recommended when watches and warnings are issued. Saturday: Social Media Communication – We will focus on how we use social media during severe weather events to talk about impending hazardous weather, and how we can collect reports from the community. ￼The Time to Prepare is NOW!!