Lynn B. Cagle, 81, of Beebe, died Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Baptist Hospital in Little Rock. He was born September 5, 1936 in Bradford to the late Willis and Sular (Williams) Cagle. He retired from Remington after 28 years as the tool and die man. He was a Navy veteran and retired from the United States Air Force, a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his church and was a member at the Northside Church of Christ in Beebe. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lavern (Crossman) Cagle; son, Lonnie (Shirley); daughters, Karen Snodgrass (Wes), Kim Benton (Howard) and Gina Elder; 9 grandchildren, Cody and Jordan (Maddie) Cagle, Kay Lynn Parrott, Kendra (Steven) James, Lexie Elder, Jaxon Benton, Tristin and Abby Snodgrass and Regan Cross Snodgrass (due April 2018); 1 great-grandchild (expected) and one sister, Lou (Harold) Boyce. He is preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers, William, Monta, Willis, Tom and J.D. Cagle; 3 sisters, Ruth (Pittman), Margaret (Goad), and Gladys (Whetsel). Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home of Searcy. Services will be conducted 2:00 p.m., Thursday at the Northside Church of Christ in Beebe. Interment will follow in the Antioch Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy. www.powellfuneralhome.net