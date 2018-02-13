Allan Coley, age 66, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 8, 2018. Allan is preceded in death by his father, Laudis Coley. He is survived by his mother, Margie; wife, Teresa; five children, Rickey Lee, Chelsea, Donavan, Morgan, Camran; two stepsons, Josh, Garrett; five step grandchildren, Trent, Katie, Joshua, Kiera, Jaxon; one step great-granddaughter, Kimbry; sister, Angella and husband Jerry; uncle, Lindsey and wife Lois Jean; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family received friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Funeral was 4:00 p.m. Wednesday February 14, 2018, at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Burial in Weaver Cemetery in Shirley Saturday, February 17 at 12:00 p.m. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com