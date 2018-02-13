Dennis Rodney Gillam, age 68 of Judsonia, died Tuesday, February 6. He was born September 12, 1949 in Judsonia, AR, to Sam and Estel Gillam. He was of Baptist faith. Dennis served in the United States Air Force (1967-1971, Technical Sergeant) and was a Vietnam Veteran. He served as Craighead County Judge from 1977 to 1981. Dennis was the retired owner of Gillam Railroad Services and Gillam Farms. He is survived by his wife, Eva Gillam; two sons, Jeremy Gillam and wife Carissa, Doug Gillam and wife Marcene; two grandsons, Alexander and Jaxon; one brother, James Gillam (Lisa); two sisters, Alta Coombe, Margaret Justus; and numerous extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and ten siblings. He was loved and respected by many. Visitation was held Friday, February 9 at Trinity Baptist Church in Searcy. Funeral services were held Saturday, February 10, at White County Central School Auditorium, in Judsonia with burial in Providence Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements by Powell Funeral Home of Searcy. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the Dennis Gillam Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o First Community Bank , 159 US 167, Bald Knob, AR 72010. www.powellfuneralhome.net