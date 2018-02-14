What’s Left?

We lost a great friend of Beebe last week (Tues., Feb. 6th) – Dennis Gillam. As you can see from the story on the front page of this issue, he passed suddenly. I know that everyone in this city who knew Dennis could tell you a “Dennis story” and I could, as well. He was a very unique person with his own unique view of the world. A special condolence to Eva, Jeremy and Doug and the entire family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time! On to other subjects. I am enjoying watching the Olympics. It sure is cold there! When I think of all the years of practice those Olympians endured to get there it makes me think and feel very lazy! I am so happy for those athletes. They give hope and inspiration to all of us! Go to your happy place! See you next week!