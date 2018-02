Walmart will have a Grand Opening for their new feature – in Beebe – for grocery pick-up. You can call 882-1017, Ext. 395 or 501-520-7909 to place your grocery order now and then pick it up at the store beginning Wed., Feb. 21st. The Grand Opening will be held at 10 a.m. near the produce area. There will be free giveaways from Cheetah from Cheetos, Coca Cola Polar Bear, Nestle, M & M. Everyone is invited!