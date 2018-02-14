Dennis Gillam Dies Suddenly, at 68

BY LEE “CAT” McLANE Editor/Publisher Family and friends were shocked to hear of the sudden death of Dennis Gillam – former Beebe resident and generous benefactor of Beebe sports. Dennis is the father of Ark. House of Representatives Speaker Jeremy Gillam. Dennis and his family have been living in Judsonia for the past several years operating a large commercial fruit and vegetable farm. Dennis died of an apparent heart attack while attending an auction in Keo on Tuesday, Feb. 6th. Dennis and his wife, Eva’s two sons, Jeremy and Doug are both graduates of Beebe High School. Dennis provided funds for the baseball/softball field Gillam Fields on the Beebe School District campus. Dennis Rodney Gillam, age 68 of Judsonia, died Tuesday, February 6. He was born September 12, 1949 in Judsonia, AR, to Sam and Estel Gillam. He was of Baptist faith. Dennis served in the United States Air Force (1967 – 1971, Technical Sergeant) and was a Vietnam Veteran. He served as Craighead County Judge from 1977 to 1981. Dennis was the retired owner of Gillam Railroad Services and Gillam Farms. He is survived by his wife, Eva Gillam; two sons, Jeremy Gillam and wife Carissa, Doug Gillam and wife Marcene; two grandsons, Alexander and Jaxon; one brother, James Gillam (Lisa); two sisters, Alta Coombe, Margaret Justus; and numerous extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and ten siblings. He was loved and respected by many. Visitation was held Friday, February 9 at Trinity Baptist Church in Searcy. Funeral services were held Saturday, February 10, at White County Central School Auditorium, in Judsonia with burial in Providence Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements by Powell Funeral Home of Searcy. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the Dennis Gillam Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o First Community Bank , 159 US 167, Bald Knob, AR 72010. www.powellfuneralhome.net