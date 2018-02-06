Leonila (Leonor) Girdler, 73, of Beebe went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 30th while visiting with her family in the Philippines. Leonor was a wonderful homemaker who dearly loved her family and her church. One of nine children, she is preceded in death by her parents, Anastacio & Asuncion Lesano, three brothers and one sister. Leonor is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jeffrey (Jeff) Girdler; daughter Mary (Jerry) Davis; sons, Freman (Gloria) Girdler and Ricardo (Shirley) Llona; four grandsons, a granddaughter and a great-granddaughter along with three brothers and a sister. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 10th at 9:00 am at Rest Hills Funeral Home, 7724 Landers Rd., NLR. A Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 pm on Friday, February 9th at the Funeral Home. and one hour prior to the funeral service. Memorials may be made to “The Soles for Souls” at 1st Baptist Church of Beebe. Online register at www.griffinleggettresthills.com.