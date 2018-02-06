Lois Fowler

Lois C. Fowler, age 87 of Searcy, died Thursday, February 1, 2018 in Cabot. She was born October 12, 1930 in Geneseo, Illinois to the late S. Fred Calhoun and Marjorie Calhoun. She was a former high school teacher and a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She is survived by six children, Sue Cranmer (David) of Searcy, Ben Allen of Beebe, Susan Kesselman of Monticello, Illinois, Sheila Lanker (Will) Monticello, Shirley Moore (Wayne) of Colorado, Steve Fowler of Peoria, Illinois; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one brother, Charles Calhoun (Janice) of Geneseo, Illinois. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald E. Fowler, and sister, Ruth Riggle. The family has asked that memorials be made in her honor to the St. Paul United Methodist Church, ACRI – Autism Research, or the Searcy Humane Society. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., March 3rd, 2018, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Searcy. Arrangements by Powell Funeral Home, www.PowellFuneralHome.net