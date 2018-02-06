Charles “David” Kennedy, age 65, passed away Tuesday January 30, 2018. He was born to Charles Dewey and Thelma Frances (Todd) Kennedy on December 26, 1952 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Dave retired from a dedicated career in Law Enforcement. He loved and enjoyed time with his family, especially his sons and grandchildren. David is survived by his two sons, David (Alicia) Kennedy and Trey Kennedy; mother, Frances Kennedy; two grandchildren, C.J. Kennedy, Cameron Wolf, and brother, Doug (Michelle) Kennedy. He is preceded in death by his Father, Charles Kennedy. A memorial service was held Sunday, Feb. 4th at 2 p.m. at Beebe City Hall. Cremation arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com