What’s Left?

I’m so excited about the start of the Olympics this week! Thursday night, Feb. 8th – on NBC will be the site of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics! You can go online and get the schedule of events. I usually like the summer Olympics best but for some reason – I am really looking forward to the winter Olympics this year. Tonight we have a chance of winter precipitation. I hope it does not materialize especially since they are saying it might be ice. It was just 39-degrees a few minutes ago but it is supposed to drop all afternoon (Tues.) and be at freezing late evening. If there is anything that I hate about winter weather, it is ice. You have to think about electrical outages and you just cannot drive or walk. I know lots of people think that if you have a 4-wheel drive you can drive on ice – but the experts say you cannot. When you see all the television footage on the news of bad weather situations, you always see some guy out driving his 4WD and skidding off the road or into someone. Just saying…. Hope we don’t have any of that. Go to your happy place! See you next week!