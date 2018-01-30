Royce Maddox, 78, of Romance, Arkansas passed away Monday, January 29, 2018. He was born June 8, 1939 at Mt. Vernon, Arkansas to Paul and Floy (Johnson) Maddox. Royce was a retired Army Vietnam Veteran and worked for Stone Container for sixteen years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Royce loved to joke, but was a kind and tender-hearted man, who lovingly provided for his family. He is survived by his current wife of 21½ years, Brenda (Roberts) Maddox; his mother, Floy Johnson Maddox; brother Richard “Ricky” (Trudy) Maddox; stepchildren Melissa (Sean) LeCrone, James “Butchie” and Laurel Weaver; grandchildren Kayla (Steve) Cantu, Kyle DeHass, Allysa Voss, Makenna Voss, and Ian LeCrone; and two great-grandchildren, Julian Cantu and Christian Cantu. Royce was preceded in death by his first wife, Alma Rose “Rosie” (Smith) Maddox, daughter, Lori Ann DeHass, father Paul Maddox, brother Robert “Bobby” Maddox, and sisters Julia Farmer and Sandra Maddox. Memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 2, 2018 at Grissard Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com