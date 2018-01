Charles “Duane” Robison, 80, of Beebe passed away Tuesday January 23, 2018. He is survived by three daughters, Connie Sutton, Alisha Robison, April Dent and sister, Jo Ann Barrentine. Duane was a retired Carpenter and a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Cremation arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com