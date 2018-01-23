Jessie Lee Spradlin, 82, of Waukegan, IL., passed away December 30, 2017. He was born August 24, 1935, to George and Vera Spradlin at Mt. Vernon, AR. He was preceded in death by his wife Lorene Nance Spradlin and grandson Jacob Spradlin. He is survived by two sons, Steve Spradlin of Kenosha, WI., and Frank Spradlin of Waukegan, IL., one grandson, Kyle Spradlin, and one granddaughter, Sarah Spradlin. Jessie attended Beebe High School. He was a retired welder. Visitation took place Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Marsh Funeral Home in Gurnee, IL. A prayer service followed at the graveside at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL.