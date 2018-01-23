Richard Ford, 82, of Beebe, Arkansas passed peacefully into eternity January 16, 2018. He was born May 12, 1935 to James and Avie Ford. He served the sports teams of Arkansas as an official for many years and is a member of the AOA Hall of Fame. Richard is survived by a sister, Gladys Hayes; son Rick Ford and wife Billie Diane of Des Arc; daughter Leigh Finney and husband Joe of Newport, North Carolina; a true friend Cleo Ford of Beebe; seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents James and Avie Ford, brothers Lloyd Ford and J L Ford, son Ken Ford and daughter Arden Wilson. The family would like to thank the staff of Des Arc Nursing and Rehab Center and Arkansas Hospice for taking care of Popo Richard. Graveside services will be held at a future date. Cremation arrangements are by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home of Beebe. www.SmithFamilyCares.com