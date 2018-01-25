What’s Left?

Last Sunday night we had possible severe weather predicted – just like we had 19 years ago on Jan. 21, 1999. I had been commenting about it on Facebook with a few people so I had it on my mind. When I was about to go to bed that night, I thought about the possibility of impending bad weather and I was a little worried. That is not like me because usually I take note but don’t get too anxious about it. I’m not saying I was anxious but I was more “aware” of it than usual. I perceived that as recalling that night in 1999 and reliving the events of that night and afterward. It was trying. Anyway, I started watching tv and fell asleep about 11 p.m. and then awoke at 12 midnight. I remember thinking, “Oh, wow! I have to hurry and go back to sleep so I can get an hour or two of sleep in before the storms hit – as they were predicted about 1a.m. or 2 a.m. So, as I thought about it, I realized I was a bit uneasy about the whole situation. So, I decided to pray about it and I asked God to protect our house and family and the houses of all my family and the city and state. Then I asked God to let me sleep like Jesus slept when his boat was out on the lake and a storm came up and scared the disciples and they woke Jesus up and he calmed the waves and the winds. (Matt. 8:23-27) That was the last thing I remember from that night. I went to sleep and when I awoke it was morning and the first thing I thought was, “Those weathermen – there wasn’t even a storm!” Well – when I got up I found out there was quite a bit of wind and lots of pouring rain in Beebe and around this area. We had 2 1/2 “ of rain at our house. I believe that is the first time in my life that I have not been awake for a storm. So……if you ever want to sleep through a storm, I suggest praying that prayer. It sure worked!!!! Thank you Lord!