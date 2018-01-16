Edwin Raymond Bunten, Jr “Eddie”, age 58, passed away peacefully, January 15, 2018. Born in St. Louis, MO June 30, 1959 he came to Little Rock, AR in 1965 with his parents and 4 older brothers. Although born special needs – Eddie overcame all obstacles put before him. He graduated from Ole Main High School in 1978, and then attended Hot Springs Vocational Tech where he met the love of his life, Julia Baskins. They married in May 1984 and enjoyed their life together in Midtown near the Little Rock Zoo. Eddie worked at the Dixie Café for nearly a decade, having never missed a day of work and was heartbroken when they closed their doors for good last month. He spent the last 2 decades dedicated to his work in the Environmental Department of University of Arkansas Medical Services. He loved his coworkers and was so proud of the many commendations he received there. Eddie was a long time member of Christian Life Center in Little Rock, where the members always ensured he felt welcome and included. He is preceded in death by his wife Julia Baskins Bunten, his mother Elizabeth Bunten, sibling Danny Bunten Berry, and their beloved cat Ollie. Eddie is survived by his Father and Step – Mother, Ed and Judy Bunten of Beebe, AR, his siblings: William Bunten of Birmingham, UK, Steven Bunten of Denver, CO, Andrew Bunten of Benton, AR, Terri Bunten Guthrie of Atlanta, GA, Helen Bunten of Conway, AR and Matt Bunten of Rogers, AR, plus 16 nieces and nephews and 19 great nieces and nephews. A funeral to honor and celebrate Eddie’s life will take place this Friday, January 19th at 10:00 am at Christian Life Center at 12923 West Markham Street in Little Rock. All arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home, 1921 Main Street North Little Rock, AR 72114. Based on Eddie’s love for his church, in lieu of flowers, you may also send donations to Christian Life Center, 12923 West Markham Little Rock, AR 72211.