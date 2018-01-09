John “Little John” Wallace Blakemore, 77, of Beebe, Arkansas went to be with The Lord Thursday, January 4, 2018. He was born October 20, 1940 in El Paso, Arkansas to James and Georgia (Simpson) Blakemore. John owned and operated the El Paso Garage for twenty years. Every Saturday morning, he and Sue could be found running the Beebe Flea Market. Driving trucks was not only his career, but his passion along with the love he had for his cows and horses. Simply put, John was a full time Cattle Farmer. He loved his family and his friends. John never met a stranger and would “give you the shirt off his back”. John is survived by his wife of eleven years, Sue (Dill) Blakemore; stepson Billy Ray Blakemore; siblings Joe Blakemore and wife Bennie, and Linda Robinette and husband Chesley; two nieces, Renia and Charla; three nephews, Jimmy, Robbie, and Brian; two great-nephews, Nathan and Nolan; and his brother-in-law Buddy and Sandy Guyot, along with Bud’s daughters Sherri and Shanie. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carolyn; niece Vickie; and siblings Frankie Eugene Blakemore, Faylene Blakemore, Billy Jerald Blakemore and Charles Carol Blakemore. Family received friends from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Funeral was 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 8, 2018 at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, with burial in Sylvania Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com