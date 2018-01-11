Felony Verdicts

Beebe Police Chief Wayne Ballew released the following information regarding recent felony adjudications in the White County Circuit Court. On December 5th, 2017, Timothy Wayne Lucky, 40, of Beebe, entered a plea of guilty in the White County Circuit Court to the charge of “Possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to inject/inhale methamphetamine”. Lucky was sentenced to 48 months’ Probation and fined $1,000.00. He was also ordered to pay $635.00 in Court Costs and Fees. On December 5th, 2017, Tanya E. Drummond, 27, of Searcy, pled guilty to “Conspiracy to Deliver Hydrocodone 28-200 grams”, “Delivery of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance < 200 grams of Clonazepam” and “Use of a communication device”. Drummond was sentenced to 36 months’ probation on each violation with time to run concurrent. On January 3rd, 2018, Rylee Meriweather,23, appeared before Judge Robert Edwards and entered guilty pleas to one count of Theft By Receiving and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Meriweather was arrested on April 12th, 2017, after Beebe Officers determined that the vehicle in her possession was stolen from the City of Conway. Meriweather was also found to be in possession of a hypodermic needle containing methamphetamine residue. She was sentenced to 60 months supervised probation along with fines, costs and fees. On January 3rd, 2018, Patrick Lucero,50, appeared before Judge Robert Edwards in White County Circuit Court and entered a guilty plea to one count of Robbery. He was sentenced to 17 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with 338 days of jail credit spent in the White County Detention Center. Lucero was arrested on January 31st, 2017, by the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Department after being identified as the person responsible for the robbery of Simmons Bank in Beebe on January 30th, 2017. Beebe Detectives interviewed Lucero who subsequently confessed to the crime.