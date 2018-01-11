Council Hires New District Court Clerk in Special Meeting

The Beebe City Council met in special session Friday night at 6:30 p.m. to discuss hiring a District Court Clerk. Mayor Mike Robertson told the council that Jennifer Latture – who has been with our police department but has also worked several months in the office of the district court, would be willing to accept the job of District Court Clerk. After a short discussion, the council approved hiring Ms. Latture. She was scheduled to go to the Police Academy but, obviously, now will not be continuing her police career. There is still one position open in the courts and that is of one deputy court clerk. The city is still looking to fill that position. The council also approved hiring a new full time dispatcher – Melanie Hopkins at $11/hr.