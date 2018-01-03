Roger Parnell Stevenson, a 54-year-old from Lonoke County, Arkansas joined the lord on December 26, 2017. Roger was a man of great character and was impossible to ignore when he entered a room. His quick wit, blunt jokes, and loud presence allowed everyone he met to share a laugh, even if it was at themselves. A stranger to no one, Roger’s humor and love continues to thrive in those fortunate enough to cross paths with him. He leaves behind his wife, Chandra Stevenson, his brothers, Brent and Bryan Stevenson, Sister in Law, Jan Stevenson, niece Sarah Stevenson, nephew, Landon Stevenson, his two “most prized possessions,” his daughters Brittany and Brianna Stevenson and lastly, his Grandson Tahj Stevenson. He is preceded in death by his father, Harvey Stevenson, his mother, Breezy Stevenson, and his brother, Richard Stevenson. Visitation was held on January 2, 2017 at 12:00 pm followed with funeral service at 2:00 pm located at Smith Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com