Richard Odell Spears age 80 of Beebe, was born September 29, 1937, and he died December 28, 2017. He was preceded in death by his parents Rob and Katie Spears, granddaughter Beverly Branch, seven brothers and one sister. He is survived by his best friend and soulmate Frances “Fran” Hill, 3 daughters Sissy (David) Branch, Beth Strackbein, and Leann (Jason) Moss; grandchildren Heather, Austin, Dillon, Sierra, Jonathan; great-grandchildren Karlie and Kaitlyn; his extended family Marvin, B.J., Norman, Laura, Brittney, Chris, Avery, Darrell and Sharla. Richard is also survived by brother Marvin Spears and sisters, Mabel Bennett Ashcraft and Sue Gifford. Family received friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Funeral was 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, with burial in Beebe Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com