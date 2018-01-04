What’s Left

I hope you had a great New Year’s! I did what I usually do – stay home and cuddle with my cats. I know that doesn’t sound too exciting but it makes me happy. Besides – it was too cold to go out and I’m still recovering from the flu.. I am doing well – so thankful that my mom is doing much better as well. My hope for this year from a city standpoint is that we don’t have much bad news. I would like to have a year of progress and cooperation. I think we have done pretty well this past year. I also hope/pray that our state legislators can make a way to bring all the cities of the state sales tax income from places like Amazon. It is not fair for the sales tax to not be distributed by where the sales take place. That would be an enormous amount of money for many of us. Can you believe this cold weather? I don’t know all the weather stats – but I think this may be the longest period of days where it didn’t get above freezing in many, many years. I hope you are keeping your animals water liquid and making sure they all have a warm place. I’m glad the students and teachers are enjoying one more week of vacation! Stay warm and have fun! Also – Happy Birthday to my Aunt Jeannette and Aunt Delores!!! Hope it was a good one! Go to your happy place! See you next week!