Ollie “Woody” Wood was born April 10, 1926 and passed away December 19, 2017. Woody was a devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity. His wife, Pat Wood and family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday and funeral at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe, burial following. www.SmithFamilyCares.com