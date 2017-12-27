Mary R. Corley, 55, of Beebe, Arkansas went to be with her Heavenly Father Friday, December 22, 2017. She was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for twenty years. She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-two years, Floyd Corley, Jr. and parents Bobbye and Charles Dupuy. Mary is survived by one daughter, Nicole Clark (Jeff Bowker) of Beebe; one sister Lynn Cross (Jimmy Brewer) of Beebe; one brother, Bobby (Chuck) Dupuy of Beebe; two grandchildren, Jacob Clark and Ashley Clark of Beebe; and a host of other family and friends whom she loved dearly. Family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Funeral is 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 29, 2017 at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, with burial in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com