Vera B. Tolson, 82, of Beebe, Arkansas passed away 23 December 2017 after several years of struggle with dementia. Vera was born on April 16, 1935 at Nelson, Missouri, youngest daughter of Roy and Nellie (Curry) Klein and grew up on a small farm near Sweet Springs, Missouri. She married her high school sweetheart, Walter Roger Tolson, her husband of 49 years who preceded her in death. She followed her husband in his Air Force career eventually moving to Beebe in 1973. Vera was a member of the Beebe Methodist Church and created cards and notes for shut-ins as long as she was able. She also enjoyed the Walking Club and weekly breakfast meetings with the former Anderson’s Restaurant employees. She is survived by three children, Dianne (Tolson) Santiago and her husband, Marco, of Nashville, Tennessee; Les Tolson and wife Patricia of Matlock, Washington and Marion Tolson of Beebe, Arkansas. Other survivors are two granddaughters, Jennifer (Tolson) Jones of Little Rock, Arkansas and Sarah (Tolson) DeVillier and her husband Jeff of Gretna, Louisiana; one great granddaughter, Joylyn Jones, her brother-in-law Herbert Ohrenberg of Sweet Springs, Missouri, one niece, Beth (Ohrenberg) Vonderahe and one nephew, Robert Ohrenberg. Graveside service will be at Fairview Cemetery at Sweet Springs Missouri, time to be announced. Cremation arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com