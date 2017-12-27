Martha Ann Roland, 71, of Beebe went to be with the Lord December 18, 2017. She was born in Enola, Arkansas on April 16, 1946 to the late James (Jim) and Cora Lee Roland. Martha loved family, she enjoyed her children doing things for her, even though some thought they were her favorite, she loved them all the same. Martha loved church, gospel music, eating Honey Buns, dancing, road trips, going out to eat fish and could always find something someone needed at a Flea Market. She cared about others, Martha was a house parent for adults with disabilities and Down syndrome. She loved teaching them the basic skills of taking care of themselves and their homes. Sunday morning her children; brother; Don and sister; Helen gathered around her and sang spiritual songs, they will always remember this as a peaceful, healing time. Her last words to her children were “I’ll see you again, I’ll be alright.” Martha was preceded in death by her parents; brother; George “G.W.” Roland, great grandchild; Jayden Bayles-Howell and loving companion of fourteen years; Smokey. She is survived by five children; Patricia Rettig (Scott), Donna Bayles (Rick), Cindy Tomboli (Rick), Debbie McKnight (Rick) and Randy Tipton (Jennifer), three siblings; Helen Hitt, Mary Champlin, Don Roland (Alice), fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Martha also leaves two special friends; Vicky and Patricia. A visitation was held from 6-8 pm Wednesday, December 20, 2017 in the chapel of Griffin Leggett Rest Hills Funeral Home, 7724 Landers Road, North Little Rock, Arkansas. A Celebration of Life followed Thursday morning, December 21, 2017 at 10 am in the chapel. Burial followed in Lonoke Cemetery. Please share your memories of Martha at www.GriffinLeggettRestHills.com