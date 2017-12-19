Phyllis Ann “Mandy” Bush, 70, of Beebe, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2017. She was born April 21, 1947 in North Little Rock, Arkansas to Everett and Dora Mae (Stell) McArthur. She is survived by her husband, Henry Bush; five sisters; Peggy (James) Rettig of Carlisle; Bobbie (Morgan) Campbell of Beebe; Billie (Wayne) Curtis of Des Arc; Willie (Terrell) Sutton of Des Arc; Kathy (Richard) Hoofman of McRae; and sisters-in-law Cathy McArthur of Beebe and Carol McArthur of Hickory Plains. She is survived by several nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews all whom she loved and you could say she was their other mother. They were all perfect, as in her eyes they could do and never did any wrong. Aunt Mandy or Nashue, as she was named by Andy when he was 2, had a way with making each one of her “babies” think and feel that they were her favorite, and those who were know who they are. Mandy was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Dora Mae (Stell) McArthur; her son, Jeffery Todd Routh; her brother Buddy McArthur and her sister Patsy Saldaña. Memorials may be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, 1 Children’s Way, Little Rock, AR 72202, Hickory Plains Baptist Church, PO Box 405, Hickory Plains, AR 72066, or Hickory Plains United Methodist Church, PO Box 282, Hickory Plains, AR 72066. Visitation was 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 7, 2017 at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Cremation arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.smithfamilycares.com