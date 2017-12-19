Opal Burns

Opal L. Burns, 106, of Beebe, Arkansas, went to her eternal home Sunday, December 17, 2017. She was born July 1, 1911 at Fairview, Arkansas near Lonoke, to Harvey and Zola Palmer Hester. She attended school at Fairview and Oakdale, then went to Beebe, where she graduated high school. At the time of her death, she was the oldest living Beebe Badger. She was married to Emmett Burns for over 60 years, who died in 2009. Opal and Emmett had a dairy farm for many years at Wattensaw and she also worked many years as an aide at Golden Years Manor Nursing Home in Lonoke, Arkansas. She was the oldest member of the New Hope Baptist Church and loved to attend when she was able. Opal and Emmett sold their farm and moved to Beebe several years ago to be closer to their family. Opal kept a diary of everything she did for the last 30 years or better. She could tell you who she played dominoes with or who came to see her on any given day. She would always read the newspaper obituary section every morning and you could bet, she would usually find someone she knew or was kin to. The last years she spent at the Beebe Retirement Center, she became an inspiration to everyone that worked there. She always smiled and seemed to brighten up everyone’s day with her positive attitude. Her family would like to thank all the staff who became like her adopted children. Opal loved Jesus and knew he had a place prepared for her. Opal lived through 19 U.S. presidents and saw a lot of things in her lifetime. But, what she is seeing now is surpassing it all. Opal is survived by her son, Bobby and Ruby Burns; grandchildren, Keith and Kristi Burns, Nicki and Bruce Salmon, Heather Weathers; step-grandchild Deana and Colton Clay; great-grandchildren, Marcus and Madison Burns, Cody and wife, Ashton Salmon, Tate Salmon, Hope and Landon Weathers, step great-grandchild India Clay, and a special young lady, Stacey Gill. Thank you to her Center Street neighbors for many years of love and devotion, Opal and Sid Sellers, Beverly Davis, Bobby Pruitt, and Mike Baum; Thank you Arkansas Hospice and the entire staff, as well as Beebe Retirement Center and staff, especially her Certified Nurses Aides. Visitation was from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. A funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home with burial in New Hope Cemetery.