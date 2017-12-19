Jackie Eugene Thomas, age 76, of Beebe, Arkansas passed away on Wednesday December 13, 2017. He was born to Odell and Nellie Thomas on September 4, 1941 in Greenville, North Carolina. Jack was born and raised in a small rural community. At an early age, he decided to travel the world and experience all he could, so he joined the United States Air Force and made a career of it. Retired MSgt. Thomas was an incredible leader and profound teacher. He was a Master Instructor that taught automatic flight controls on airframes that included KC-135; B-52, and F-4. As a military family and being stationed often at different locations, Jack and Donna provided a loving and caring home not only for their family, but the entire neighborhood. Jack was affectionately nicknamed “Mr. T” by the local children. The Thomas home was the gathering place. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Donna Thomas; daughter, Jackie Mathis and husband, Chris; son, Jack Thomas and wife, Angela; two grandchildren, Megan and Jaymes; two siblings, Cecil Gurganus and Patricia Brodie. Jack is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marie. Memorials maybe made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 Funeral service was at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery, Sherwood, Arkansas Monday, December 18, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. with interment to follow. www.smithfamilycares.com