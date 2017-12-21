America’s Iconic Diner to Bring “Any Meal, Any Time” to Beebe 

ATLANTA – Huddle up, Beebe. Huddle House announced today that it’s spreading its “Any Meal, Any Time” mantra into Arkansas, revealing plans to open a new location in Beebe. The iconic neighborhood diner has much in store for Beebe, a community clamoring for a warm hometown hub where every conversation, sip of coffee and bite of home-cooked meals are savored. Known for its round-the-clock breakfast, Southern hospitality and big portions at fair prices, Huddle House has plans in place to open an additional 100 restaurants over the next few years. Showing strong growth potential, the brand is expanding its warm, friendly atmosphere and charm into key markets throughout Arkansas, Texas and North Carolina, and into attractive DMAs such as Pittsburgh, Nashville and Cincinnati. “What we’ve done extremely well is maintain our neighborhood, hometown vibe while also pushing the brand forward with modern design, menu innovations and operational advancements,” said Michael Abt, CEO of Huddle House. “Beebe is a natural next step for Huddle House. The brand is sailing on a new plane – advancing with our talented group of existing franchise partners and a new collection of owners that value how we’re evolving and see the benefits of being part of it.” With months of same-store sales increases and strong franchise growth in place, Huddle is set to open restaurants in markets such as Brookeville, Florida, Blackstone, Virginia and Lanham, Maryland, and has 47 additional locations currently in development. In fact, Huddle House has such confidence in its business that it’s reinvesting in itself. The brand is now underway with testing fine-tune new operational efficiencies, automation programs, menu items and LTOs before introducing them to the franchise system. To this end, Huddle House also recently unveiled a number of initiatives to further increase sales at its restaurants, including optimizing the kitchen design for greater operational efficiency in the kitchen’s expediting and service areas. Plus, Huddle House is also rolling out technology improvements to the franchise partners, such as the brand’s first fully automated back-office tool that will handle inventory and labor management, a new business intelligence tool and a profit and loss reporting platform. Tailored to owners and operators who are looking to give back to their community or diversifying entrepreneurs searching to branch out into the restaurant industry, the Huddle House franchise model provides structure and scalability without requiring previous restaurant experience. For more information on the Huddle House franchise opportunity, visit huddlehousefranchising.com or call 800-640-7125.