Opal Pruitt, 93, of Beebe, Arkansas went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 6, 2017. She was born January 20, 1924 in Parkin, Arkansas to Samuel and Annie (Rains) Neal. Opal was a member of Antioch Church where she sang in the choir. She was a volunteer with CARTI/Searcy for thirteen years. A wonderful cook, she never measured a thing and made everyday dishes taste fantastic. Never late a day in her life, she was well known for being punctual. Opal was a great neighbor. She sat with friends when they were sick to give their families a rest, and provided transportation for friends when they could no longer drive. Opal is survived by three children, Shelby (Joe T.) Belew, Larry (Glenna) Pruitt and Charlott (Phil) Stroud; six grandchildren, Kimberly (Neal) Starkey, Joe Todd (Lisa) Belew, Brandon (Jennifer) Pruitt, Mark (Ann) Pruitt, Tammy (Gregg) Vines, Terra (Jay) Ramsey; thirteen great-grandchildren, Megan, Lane, Lizzie, Eric, Shane, Christopher, Brody, Mason, Gavin, Kinley, Brinkley, Rainey and Whitt; and four great-great-grandchildren, Keegan, Landon, Brandilynn and Bronn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louie, her parents, four brothers and two sisters. Memorials may be made to CARTI/Searcy, 405 Rodgers Dr., Searcy, AR 72143. Family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Funeral will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 9, 2017, at Antioch Church, with burial in Antioch Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.smithfamilycares.com