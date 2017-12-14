Council and P & Z Meet

The Beebe City Council attended the Planning and Zoning meeting held Tuesday, Dec. 5th and then held the Nov. council meeting after the Planning and Zoning meeting. There were two issues on the Planning and Zoning agenda. The first one was a request for rezoning from Orman & Drennan LLC for property located at 1300 W. Mississippi from R-1 to C-2. P & Z Chairman Jason Scheel asked for public comments on the request. Several people voiced their concern about the rezone request fearing that it would lead to an RV park which Cayne Orman had request previously and then withdrawn the request. But it was explained that the property he was requesting for rezone was just 2.53 acres and to qualify for an RV park it would have to be at least a little over 4 acres. The Planning and Zoning sent the recommendation of approval to the City Council. The second issue was a request to rezone property at 1812 W. Center from C-3 to C-2 by Tammy Murphy. James Sentell – who used to be on the P & Z Commission and lives directly across from Ms. Murphy’s property, spoke for her to be able to place a beauty salon on the property but voiced his fear of her selling the property and what might end up there. After some research into our zoning ordinances, it was determined that Ms. Murphy was legally able to put a beauty salon in a C-3 zone – so the matter did not require a vote. When the council met later, they approved the rezoning of the Orman-Drennan property. The council met in Executive Session. After returning, the council approved hiring Chris Ward as a new patrolman and approved the termination of patrolman Bruce Waymack. The next council meeting is Mon., Dec. 18th.