Beebe Angel Tree Program is in its 36th Year

Deadline Dec. 14th Beebe Angel Program is in its 36th year serving children most in need of our help this Christmas season. Angels are children from our own community, living in the Beebe School District, who might not have a Merry Christmas unless we help. Please help us again this year. Visit one of our Angel Tree locations at : First Security Main, Hwy 64, McRae, Regions, Centennial Main, Hwy 64, Simmons First, Wal-Mart, Merle Norman, B-Fit, Ameriprise Financial. Smith Westbrook Funeral home, Anytime Fitness, Road Hog in Beebe. Sign the notebook near the Christmas tree with your name, your Telephone number, the date and the number of the Angel Ornament. Put all wrapped gifts in a large bag (such as a black plastic bag) so that it makes it easy to be picked up and delivered. Attach the Angel Ornament to the Gift Bag. Return the gift sack to any of the Angel locations by December 14th and 15th. If you are unable to shop for a angel, we are more then happy to accept donations. No donation is too small. We will shop for an angel for you or use the money towards angels that remain on the trees after the deadline. Please do not donate old/used items. If you donate by check, make check payable to : Beebe Angel Tree Program. Donation containers are at the same locations as the angels. If you choose to purchase and wrap any item to donate, please place label on the gift for gender and age. Checks can be mailed to: Beebe Angel Program, C/O Penny Parchman, 243 Vernon Harvey Rd, Beebe, AR 72012. This is tax deductible and a receipt will be mailed. Any questions please contact: Penny at 882-6860, Paula 501-288-1184, Charla Choate at 882-5463 ext. 1082, Robin Hayes at 882-3498, Ms Jayne Central Office at 882-5463.