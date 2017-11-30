Christmas as it used to be – An Old Fashioned Christmas

On Saturday, December 2nd Pioneer Village, Searcy, AR, will celebrate an Old Fashioned Christmas in the Village from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The Village will be decorated in the style of the late 1800’s with live greenery, berries, and other natural materials. Handmade decorations can be seen on the Christmas tree in the family home, the Gordon House, Hand knitted stockings, made form cotton grown at the Village, hang from the mantel awaiting an apple or orange or maybe a few pieces of candy. Cookies baking fill the house with the wonderful smell of Christmas. The community tree in the Little Red School will be decorated in natural materials and decorations also. Children may play pioneer games in the schoolyard as well as decorate their own sugar cookie in the school. You will believe that the annual community Christmas gathering is just moments away. All the historic building will be open for touring. In addition, the Pioneer will serve hot cider and sugar cookies to all who come to see us during this event. Santa is making a special trip to Pioneer Village from the North Pole to visit all those that come out for our annual “Old Fashioned Christmas.” Bring your wish list for Santa and camera to capture a memory. All regardless of whether you are a youngster or “youngster at heart” may have their pictures made with Santa. Santa is even bringing his very own “herd” of reindeer. Carolers will be roaming the Village sharing their Christmas carols and songs. Musicians will also be playing Christmas music throughout the day. Come hear your favorite carols. The Pioneers are busy making wonderful delights for the bake sale. Come early to make your selections of the yummy items for sale. Everything from candies, cookies, cakes, and more will be available. Handmade toys, Civil War paper dolls, aprons, walking sticks, train whistles, as well as stocking stuffers are just some of the items available in the Garner Depot. Toy trains, furnished by Arkansas Travelers Hobbies, Bald Knob, AR, will also be running in the baggage room of the Garner Depot. Come out to see us December 2nd to jumpstart the feeling of the true Christmas Spirit. Admission and parking are free. Donations are graciously accepted. All donations are used for maintenance and improvement to the Village. Parking is directed by Boy Scout Troop 345, Searcy. Pioneer Village is located at 1200 Higginson Street, Searcy, AR. The Village is a preservation project of the White County Historical Society, a nonprofit organization. For more information, please call (501) 580-6633 or (501) 278-5010.