What’s Left?

Last Tuesday morning, Nov. 14th, a friend and former employee of The Beebe News was killed in a one-vehicle accident here in Beebe. Warren Ray Grogan, 66, of Beebe was dead at the scene. It is speculated that he suffered a heart attack or had a diabetic incident which caused the accident. Also in that vehicle, was his wife, Susan. She was med-flighted to UAMS in Little Rock and was in critical condition. We pray for her recovery. Warren was one of those type people who always had a smile on his face. When you looked at him you could see his lips smiling and his eyes smiling. He was also one of those people who would do anything for you. He was funny and helpful and quite the patriot. He was retired from the Air Force and was so proud of our military. He was a good Christian man and loved to sing – so I bet he has joined that heavenly choir! We will all miss him so much! Prayers for his wife, Susan, and his entire family! It is so very hard to lose a family member or friend -but it is especially hard right before or during the holiday season. I pray for all of you who will be going through these upcoming holidays without one of your loved ones! Wishing everyone a very happy Thanksgiving! I hope you enjoy being with family and friends! Go to your happy place! See you next week!