What’s Left?

I believe all the recent shootings need to bring more attention on the status of mental health in America. We should – and we do right now – have insurance coverage for people who need this sort of care although I believe we are woefully behind on the number of institutions that are available for treatment. That should be the focus going forward. We need to provide help for these people and not just push them from one town to another. They need serious treatment. Pray for the victims in Texas! Go to your happy place! See you next week!